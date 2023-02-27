Multiple school district issue closings ahead of overnight snow storm

The largest snow storm of the season is heading our way, causing schools to cancel ahead of the inclement weather.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The largest snow storm of the season is heading our way, causing schools to cancel ahead of the inclement weather.

Tuesday will mark the second snow day for students at Springfield public schools. Western Mass News spoke with Azell Cavaan, the district’s chief communications officer, moments after the announcement was made.

Cavaan told us that the decision to close the schools on Tuesday was made out of an abundance of caution for students and staff as measurable snow is expected to fall here in the city overnight and Tuesday.

“It’s never an easy decision to determine whether or not to cancel school, but the overwhelming priority is always the safety of our students and staff, and we have to think about not only the roads and the students who get busses to work and the staff who have to drive into work, but also sidewalks for those who have to walk to school,” she explained.

Cavaan told us that the district considers a number of factors, including the storm’s timeline and how the forecast is changing, when deciding to close for the day. She added that the Springfield Department of Public Works, safety officials, and the mayor’s office all weigh in when making the decision.

She also told us what makes Tuesday’s closure different from typical snow days is the district is closing, meaning that, in addition to classes being canceled, administrators will also have the day off.

At the moment, the following schools will be closed Tuesday:

  • Academy Hill School
  • Chicopee schools
  • Gateway Regional schools
  • Hampshire Regional schools
  • Holyoke schools
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Charter schools
  • Rowe Elementary School
  • Southbridge public schools
  • Springfield schools

Cavaan also said that the district tries to make these announcements as quickly as possible because they know it can be difficult for parents to make plans.

