Neighborhoods prepare for plowable amount of snow Monday night into Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper to find out how neighborhoods are getting ready for Monday night’s snowstorm.

People we spoke with Monday said while the winter weather is nothing new, they still did some preparation work ahead of the snow.

Residents of western Mass. are once again getting ready for what could be the biggest batch of snow so far this season as February comes to a close.

Pamela Goukellis from Wilbraham told Western Mass News that she would rather skip the snow altogether.

“It’s terrible! I don’t want it,” she said. “I wish it was sunshine. We’ve had a great winter so far. Sorry about the skiers, but I want summer, I want warm weather.”

However, despite her dislike for snow, Doukellis told us that she and her husband are already breaking out the shovels in anticipation of Monday night’s snowfall.

“He lined up everything, my husband, and got everything ready and in line,” she said. “I’m throwing in a couple of extra bucks for gas just in case we have to run it for a while.”

We found Paula Dane from Chicopee hitting the gas pump for her car and her snowblower.

She told Western Mass News that she is shelling out a few extra dollars to make sure her equipment is ready to clear off the snow.

“I’ve been told by more than one repairman to only use a high test on my small equipment,” Dane said. “So, that’s why I’m getting a high test for my snowblower.”

Meanwhile, the Springfield Department of Public Works is giving some advice to the public to help with snow-clearing efforts. DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that while they have extra crews on standby to plow the snow as fast as possible, there are ways you can help make that effort easier on their crews.

“A lot more people are at home during the day, so if they could be off the street and get the street clear, we will be getting to your neighborhoods as quickly as possible,” he said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.