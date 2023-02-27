North End Senior Center unveils new fitness equipment

Last month, Mayor Sarno and Councilor Perez announced the purchase of over $25,000 worth of new state-of-the-art exercise equipment for the senior center.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Kristin Burnell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, and other officials joined Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico Monday morning for a special ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the new fitness exercise equipment for the North End Senior Center.

Last month, Mayor Sarno and Councilor Perez announced the purchase of over $25,000 worth of new state-of-the-art exercise equipment for the senior center.

The new equipment includes a chest press, leg press, shoulder press, abdominal/back extension, rower, recumbent seat stepper and dual adjustable pulley.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowstorm tonight through Tuesday, then we are watching for another potential "big" storm...
Snowstorm set for most of southern New England
Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
The St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 Chicopee colleen
The St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 Chicopee colleen
Authorities in West Springfield have arrested a man who was wanted for manslaughter and a...
Suspect facing manslaughter charge arrested at West Springfield motel

Latest News

The largest snow storm of the season is heading our way, causing schools to cancel ahead of the...
Multiple school district issue closings ahead of overnight snow storm
In downtown Greenfield, there is a lot of foot traffic and drivers on the roads getting ready...
Franklin County prepares for largest snowfall of the season
Western Mass News spoke with the owners of two landscaping companies who said that they are...
Snow plow drivers welcoming this winter’s biggest storm yet
Several parking bans have been issued ahead of the approaching snowstorm and violators could be...
Communities issuing parking bans to help get roads cleared, provide for public safety