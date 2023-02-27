North End Senior Center unveils new fitness equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, and other officials joined Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico Monday morning for a special ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the new fitness exercise equipment for the North End Senior Center.

Last month, Mayor Sarno and Councilor Perez announced the purchase of over $25,000 worth of new state-of-the-art exercise equipment for the senior center.

The new equipment includes a chest press, leg press, shoulder press, abdominal/back extension, rower, recumbent seat stepper and dual adjustable pulley.

