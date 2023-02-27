Officials identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Mass. State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and Springfield Police assigned to that unit, responded to MGM Springfield after reports that 48-year-old William Tisdol of Hartford was allegedly “acting aggressive to others” and was “possibly armed with a firearm” within the casino.

Investigators found Tisdol was he was leaving MGM Springfield toward Main and Union Streets.

Leydon added that the investigation has initially found that a foot chase began when police made contact with Tisdol and shots were fired during that pursuit by Tisdol and responding officers.

Tisdol was hit during the exchange of gunfire and police called for an ambulance and provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The incident, including the use-of-force, remains under investigation.

