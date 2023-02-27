Snow plow drivers welcoming this winter’s biggest storm yet

By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Although many people might dread the mess that comes with winter storms, there are some people a little excited to hear about the snow, including landscaping companies and contractors who get paid to plow that snow.

Western Mass News spoke with the owners of two landscaping companies who said that they are looking forward to Monday night’s storm in terms of money in their pockets and their employees.

It has been a slow winter across western Massachusetts for companies that are contracted to clean up any messes a winter storm may bring. Stephen A. Roberts, the owner of Stephen A. Roberts Landscaping in Springfield, told Western Mass News that the mild winter has not been easy on their finances. That is why he is looking forward to Monday night’s storm.

“It will be nice to have a snowstorm to keep the guys busy and to make some money, and to actually use all this equipment we invested in,” Roberts said.

Gary Courchesne, owner of G and H Landscaping in Holyoke, said that his team is also looking forward to the plowable snow.

“We always get excited when we work because it keeps the income flow alive,” he told us.

We caught Courchesne and his crew getting their equipment ready before the storm.. He said that they expect to be busy Monday night into Tuesday night.

“We have a full staff of 50, 55, and we plan on putting all of them out,” he said.

Courchesne agreed with Roberts that it has been a slow winter. However, he said that he does not rely on the income he gets during this season because of how unpredictable it can be.

“It affects our income, obviously, but we don’t count on it,” Courchesne told us. “We can’t count on it because you never know if it’s going to snow, how much it’s going to snow.”

On the bright side of a mild winter, Roberts told us that he can get a head start on some of the landscaping work he usually does in the spring.

“We’ve actually started doing the landscaping operations a few weeks ago with the mild weather, so we are kind of in the middle of these two phenomena,” Roberts said.

Both owners told us that with the mild winter we have had, they are ready to go for their spring landscaping season.

