Snowstorm set for most of southern New England

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for all of western Mass. starting tonight at 7 p.m. lasting through the day Tuesday. Snow moves in tonight between 8 p.m. and 11pm. so we will stay dry through the evening commute.

Low pressure will move through the Great Lakes states this afternoon brining severe weather to the Mid-West. However, this time, a secondary low pressure will form to our south, along the Mid-Atlantic locking the colder air in place. Snow starts tonight and continues through the morning commute, moderate to heavy at times. Lighter snow continues through the day, but with minor additional accumulation in the valley. Most of the accumulation will take place from midnight to 9 a.m. when snow may come down over 1/2″ per hour creating slippery roads and reducing visibility.

The valley will pick up four to six inches with six to eight inches across the hills where the snow will be a bit lighter in nature. Isolated high elevations may see up to a foot if some heavier snow bands can develop. The snow starts light in nature for everyone then becomes pasty in nature in the valley tomorrow, but fluffier in the hills. Wind will be light to moderate out of the northeast up to 20 miles per hour, so power outages are not a concern with this storm. Ice and freezing rain will also not be an issue with this system. A little rain could mix in across the lower valley Tuesday afternoon, otherwise it’s all snow.

As low pressure moves out, temperatures moderate with highs on Wednesday reaching into the low to middle 40s. A weak warm front may bring a few spot rain or snow showers with plenty of melting. Thursday looks mild too with a few showers around from a cold front. High reach into the upper 40s with more melting.

Colder air works in Thursday night and into Friday morning ahead of another area of low pressure. Depending on the track, we have another snow potential for Friday afternoon into Saturday. We may see coastal storm development which would lead to more accumulating snow. Stay tuned. It’s a long way to go with this one, but certainly something to watch for the tail end of the week.

