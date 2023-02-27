Springfield baby meets liver transplant donor

In March of 2022 Layla Cruz was put on the transplant list for a new liver.

At just two months old she was diagnosed with biliary atresia – a rare liver disease that left her in desperate need of a transplant.

Over one thousand people applied to be in Layla’s match – and in July of last year the family got the call they had long been waiting for – they found a match.

But what Layla’s mom Brianna and the rest of the family didn’t know at the time was who was on the other end of the call.

“I was hoping somehow some way they would find a way to allow us to come in contact with each other,” said Brianna Poehler.

About 200 miles away in Maine – Jen registered to be a liver donor when she found out her cousin’s young son – also diagnosed with biliary atresia – was looking for a match.

While she wasn’t the chosen donor for him, she still wanted to continue with the process.

I was very stern about sticking with a child because that was what I had started my process for, and I have just had it in my heart.

They called me and said that they had a baby waiting over at children’s and I did not know if it was a boy, or a girl and they said can you come down here ASAP.

The hospital’s policy requires both the donor and the recipient to be anonymous to one another – but they’re given the opportunity to write a letter to each other that the hospital will pass along after the transplant.

Both Jenn and Brianna jumped at the chance to connect.

“I wrote a letter to Brianna and the family, and I passed it in, and they read it and approved it and sent it to the children’s hospital. And I left it at that. I did it in recovery when I was by myself and had the right words to say.”

“I wasn’t able to write the letter until I got hers. It was her letter that truly helped me open and be able to express myself. Because how do you thank a person for saving your child’s life? There really are no words to be able to do that, so it was really difficult...We were sitting in traffic on 128 when I finally read the letter, but I was about to throw this envelope away at the hospital and inside was a little card.”

“I don’t know if it was left in there miraculously or on purpose by our doctors, but it said to the donor of baby Cruz.”

And it was that response that sent Jenn on the search to find out who baby Cruz was – that’s when she came across Brianna’s Facebook page “Layla strong.”

“I saw a couple of those things that you guys did, and I was crying. Oh my gosh, this baby had 1000 people come forward and get tested...I couldn’t believe that I was a match. It was just a miracle for me,” said Jenn.

The two then began exchanging messages…

Which shortly turned into a conversation about meeting in person.

“Her dad and I were like let’s go to Maine. Let’s just go out to Maine.”

“I just couldn’t stop staring at Layla the whole night. Her eyes, her mouth, her expressions. I pray for her every night that she is going to grow strong and big and continue to succeed in life, and I know she is going to.”

It’s a choice Jenn says she would make again.

“Looking back on it is something that I would do all over again and like I said it was meant to be Layla. I got the opportunity to start for one family, but two babies received just because my answer was yes, I want to do this...I saved a child’s life.”

And Brianna says it’s a gift she can never pay back – after seeing the growth in her daughter who spent the first year of her life so sick.

“I sit so many days and think about how I say thank you, how do I express what this woman did for us, and I just don’t know how. I don’t know how to put it into words. I don’t know how to say thank you. I don’t know how to just show my appreciation towards her. I don’t know what to do because she saved my kid. My daughter is here. My daughter has a normal skin color, she is huge. She is heavy, she is developing.”

