The Springfield T-Birds host annual ‘sensory friendly’ game

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, the Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their third annual Sensory Friendly.

The game was focused on decreased stimulation, that means there were no strobing lights, volume levels were low, and “cool down” stations were placed outside of the seating bowl.

The special event allowed fans with sensory sensitivities to enjoy a more easygoing atmosphere.

The T-Birds defeated the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 to get back in the win column.

