22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit

Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have located a 22-month-old girl after the vehicle she was in the backseat of was stolen Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a silver 2011 Honda Pilot was stolen from South Broadway Street, Lawrence, with a female toddler still in the back seat.

Police later identified her as 22-month-old Emma Buth. She was later located after being dropped off at Lawrence Hospital.

The suspect was subsequently pursued on Route 495 and taken into custody. No other information pertaining to the suspect has been released at this time.

