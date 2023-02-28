Bradley Airport is open; some flights canceled

Passengers wait at a security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks....
Passengers wait at a security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A few flights at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were canceled as a result of snow.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said its snow removal operations were ongoing on Tuesday morning.

“Currently, fewer than 7 percent of flights are cancelled [Tuesday],” the CAA said. “As our airline partners continue adjusting their schedules in response to the storm, additional cancellations and delays are possible. Passengers are strongly advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their individual flight itineraries before heading to the airport.”

For further updates, travelers can also keep an eye on Bradley’s website here.

