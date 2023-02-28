Carlos Santana bringing ‘1001 Rainbows’ tour to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Famed guitarist Carlos Santana will be hitting the stage in Springfield this summer.

MassMutual Center officials said Tuesday that Santana’s ‘1001 Rainbows’ tour will be performing on August 6. The tour’s stop in the Pioneer Valley will marks the tour’s second stop in Massachusetts after performances at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 4 and 5.

“Santana has been rocking audiences since the 1960′s and they are better today than ever. We are thrilled to welcome them to our stage at the MassMutual Center, as we continue to bring world class entertainment to the City and the region,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley in a statement.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the MassMutual Center website.

