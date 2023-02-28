Carlos Santana bringing ‘1001 Rainbows’ tour to Springfield

Carlos Santana is bringing his '1001 Rainbows' tour to Springfield in August.
Carlos Santana is bringing his '1001 Rainbows' tour to Springfield in August.(MGN Online / Miguel Angel Villar Fotógrafo / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Famed guitarist Carlos Santana will be hitting the stage in Springfield this summer.

MassMutual Center officials said Tuesday that Santana’s ‘1001 Rainbows’ tour will be performing on August 6. The tour’s stop in the Pioneer Valley will marks the tour’s second stop in Massachusetts after performances at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 4 and 5.

“Santana has been rocking audiences since the 1960′s and they are better today than ever. We are thrilled to welcome them to our stage at the MassMutual Center, as we continue to bring world class entertainment to the City and the region,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley in a statement.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the MassMutual Center website.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Snow tapering off this afternoon, mid-week warm up
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Latest News

Water main break
Longmeadow neighborhood impacted by third water main break this month
Don's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Snow tapering off this afternoon, mid-week warm up
The first significant snowfall in the Pioneer Valley kept Springfield’s Department of Public...
Springfield residents, DPW digging out from first significant snowstorm of the season
DPW monitoring
DPW crews monitoring road conditions, working to clear snow