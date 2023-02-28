Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Longmeadow may be experiencing some water service issues due to a water main break.

Town officials said the break on Emerson Road is leading to low or no water pressure to several streets including:

Arlington Road

Lexington Road

Essex Court

Emerson Road

Anthony Road

Dunn Road

Repair efforts are underway, though there is no estimate yet on when that work will be completed.

