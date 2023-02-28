Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Longmeadow may be experiencing some water service issues due to a water main break.
Town officials said the break on Emerson Road is leading to low or no water pressure to several streets including:
- Arlington Road
- Lexington Road
- Essex Court
- Emerson Road
- Anthony Road
- Dunn Road
Repair efforts are underway, though there is no estimate yet on when that work will be completed.
