DPW crews monitoring road conditions, working to clear snow

By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The late February snowstorm has DPW crews busy as they monitor the road conditions and work to clear the streets.

In Springfield, the city’s DPW command center allows the department to keep track of what roads have been cleared and where plows are currently working.

For drivers out there, if you see a plow in front of you or behind you, you are being asked let the plow do its job, so you can get around safely.

Springfield residents can also follow that snow removal map by clicking here.

