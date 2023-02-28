Getting Answers: what fines you could face if you don’t shovel your sidewalk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following Tuesday’s snowstorm, city leaders are reminding people that they are responsible for clearing sidewalks on their property or they will face fines.

Shoveling may be the worst part about snowstorms like this one, but if you do not clear off the snow on your sidewalk, it may cost you.

Michael Leary woke up to a winter wonderland outside his Chicopee home on Tuesday, but thankfully for him, his neighbor already took care of clearing off the sidewalk outside his house.

“He came out at 4:30 this morning, and he does it every storm and does the sidewalk corner to corner,” he told us. “He brings his Bobcat out here and cleans the end of the driveway, too. Does it for nothing.”

Western Mass News caught up with Leary when he was shoveling later in the day, just cleaning up some of the snow that had fallen since the morning. He lives on Broadway Street and told us why it was particularly important for his sidewalk to be clear.

“It’s heavily used,” he said. “As a matter of fact, with the residual snow you see here, you can see the footprints there still, and that’s what we’re cleaning up now.”

If he had not removed the snow, he may have been issued a fine by the city. It is state law that cities and towns have an ordinance requiring residents to shovel their sidewalks with a maximum fine of $50 and a minimum fine of $10.

Western Mass News checked in with area communities and found in Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke that a first offense is a $50 fine. In Westfield, it is $25 a day. Next door in West Springfield, it is $50 for every day in violation.

“You have 24 hours to clear your sidewalks of snow and ice once the storm ends, and from there, we usually start with a warning, especially now since it is the first snow we’ve had in what feels like forever, but just about a year,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News that the city is notified of people not complying with this ordinance from neighbor complaints. He said that it is crucial, however, that residents follow this ordinance to keep pedestrians in the city safe.

“There are a lot of people still, and also students, that use the sidewalks to get to school, to get to work, or just walk around, walk the dog,” he said. “Walking in the snow is annoying, inconvenient, and dangerous.”

We drove through multiple towns and cities Tuesday and it appeared that most people were following their town ordinances and cleaning off their sidewalks. However, as a reminder, you do have 24 hours from the end of the snowfall to do so.

