Late February storm leads to messy morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the snow continues to fall on the roadways, Western Mass News has a look at the current road conditions in the area.

For those traveling on I-91 North and the Mass Pike they sent out a statement last night about crews trying to clear off the roads.

According to Mass DOT, they have 18 hundred vehicles deployed across the state to help clear off the snow.

Western Mass News will keep you updated online and on-air for the latest road conditions.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.