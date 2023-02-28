Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager

(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLAND, Maine (WGGB/WSHM) - A Maine man has been arrested following last week’s double homicide of a teenager and Springfield man at a home in Poland, Maine.

According to Maine State Police Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich of Auburn, Maine, was arrested over the weekend after detectives conducted interviews in Maine and New Hampshire, resulting in his charges.

The victims of the double homicide included 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston, Maine, and local 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield. Their bodies were found inside a home on Tripp Lake Road in Poland, Maine, this past Tuesday, February 21.

Moss told us that Aldrich is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire, on property crime charges that are not related to the double homicide. He will face extradition proceedings in New Hampshire before being returned to Maine for the charges pertaining to the double homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at (207) 753-2599.

