Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A man celebrating his son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

