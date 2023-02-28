Mass. Department of Public Utilities announces gas supply rate reduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Tuesday that it has approved additional reductions in gas supply rates for Eversource Gas of Massachusetts and Boston Gas Company serving National Grid gas customers.

On average, the decrease will result in a monthly bill decrease of about 10% for a typical residential heating customer.

Beginning Wednesday, customers served by the companies can expect lower gas supply rates, which will last until May 1st.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.