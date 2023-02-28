Mass. Department of Public Utilities announces gas supply rate reduction

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Tuesday that it has approved additional reductions in gas supply rates for Eversource Gas of Massachusetts and Boston Gas Company serving National Grid gas customers.

On average, the decrease will result in a monthly bill decrease of about 10% for a typical residential heating customer.

Beginning Wednesday, customers served by the companies can expect lower gas supply rates, which will last until May 1st.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some early sun will give way to more clouds Wednesday and a warm front brings a spot shower...
Our Winter Storm moves out, but eyes are on another potential storm to end the week
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield car fire 022823
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Allen Park Rd.
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Bruins PJ drive and Council on Aging
Unlike in the valley, the highway superintendents in these hilltowns told us that with smaller...
Middlefield DPW crews making do with fewer resources, high snow totals
The most significant snowfall of the season so far in western Massachusetts meant tow trucks...
Overnight crashes, parking bans lead to busy night for local tow companies