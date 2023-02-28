Middlefield DPW crews making do with fewer resources, high snow totals

MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday’s storm resulted in the most snowfall so far this season in western Massachusetts, but some areas were hit harder than others. Western Mass News was on the scene in Hampshire County where the highest snow totals have been reported.

In Huntington, the snow continued to fall throughout the day. Up the road in Middlefield, about 8 inches fell by the time we were there.

Unlike in the valley, the highway superintendents in these hilltowns told us that with smaller crews, smaller budgets, and more snowfall, it is about making do with what you got.

“Just an average storm, long, drawn out,” said Middlefield Highway Superintendent Skip Savery. “We’ve had worse, we’ve had better.”

Savery told Western Mass News that at the end of Monday night’s snowfall that carried well into Tuesday afternoon, he will clock about 30 hours.

“We just run two of us,” he said. “We do most of our own repairs. If it’s the newer stuff and it’s gotta get shipped out, we come in when it starts and we go home when it stops.”

With a two-person crew, Savery wears a number of hats, such as laying down salt and sand and operating the plows.

“Some of the bigger ones, they got help that they can send home guys who can come in fresh, but on a two- or three-man crew, we’re here from the start until the end,” he explained.

For residents like Carl MccCritton, it is all about snow blowing early before totals reach a foot.

“It’s light, fluffy. This isn’t a big problem,” he said. “When you live up here, you get used to it.”

He keeps track of the accumulation with the help of some high-tech homemade devices.

“So I figured, let’s get professional, I’ll make a new gauge,” MccCritton said. “So, I cut the top off a beer can, put a ruler in it, and left it out there. So, that’s my AccuCan Snow Gauge.”

For Savery, after placing stone for mud on the dirt roads the last two weeks and an icy winter, the budget is running thin.

“We’re getting close, but we’re shorthanded, so we’re only running two guys,” he told us. “We’ve been running two guys since January, so that stretched us a little bit. Our overtime is up quite a bit.”

The problem is amplified due to state departments pulling resources away.

“Mass Highway has raised all their rates and they’ve grabbed a lot of the guys who are doing a decent job and not making the money they could be making, so they’re jumping ship for more money,” Savery explained.

He added that if someone is in a jam, they will help neighboring towns if they can. However, many of the smaller communities are running into similar issues with staffing and the budget.

