Oregon law aims to give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month

A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per...
A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per month for a year.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers in Oregon are discussing a bill that would provide extra money to homeless and low-income people.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program.

The program would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who meet specific requirements.

Officials said those who qualify would have to be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The bill has been proposed by Aloha Senator Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

The recipient would reportedly receive monthly payments to help cover rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other goods or services needed.

Officials said the payments would be targeted toward Black, indigenous, people of color, those above the age of 58, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth and households with children.

Portland State University said it would study the costs, benefits and policy options for providing financial assistance regarding the proposed bill.

According to the ODHS, if a trial program is successful, it would create a plan for administrating the funds.

The money for the program would come from the department’s general fund. Officials said the fund would start at $500 million.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, Washington, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

That program has reportedly had a success rate with participants moving into stable housing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some early sun will give way to more clouds Wednesday and a warm front brings a spot shower...
Our Winter Storm moves out, but eyes are on another potential storm to end the week
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Latest News

Getting Answers: what fines you could face if you don’t shovel your sidewalk
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
Some early sun will give way to more clouds Wednesday and a warm front brings a spot shower...
Our Winter Storm moves out, but eyes are on another potential storm to end the week
Some early sun will give way to more clouds Wednesday and a warm front brings a spot shower...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast