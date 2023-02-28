Our Winter Storm moves out, but eyes are on another potential storm to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our Winter Storm has ended and snow showers will continue to taper off this afternoon and evening. Patchy fog forming for a few hours, then skies will gradually clear tonight.

Snow totals will range from 6-8 inches across the lower valley with isolated amounts of 10+ inches in the highest elevations of Hampden and Hampshire Counties. Snow totals were less across Franklin County and northern Berkshire County where most saw between 2-4″ of snow.

Temperatures will fall back into the 20s tonight, leading to a concern for freezing roads and black ice. Any untreated surfaces will become icy, so walk and travel with caution.

After a chilly start tomorrow morning, temperatures will moderate quickly with highs reaching into the low to middle 40′s. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday return to the 40s, which will allow for lots of melting. A warm front will bring lots of clouds and a spot shower tomorrow, then a cold front will bring more widespread showers Thursday morning.

Our next impactful storm system is on tap for late Friday as low pressure tracks towards the Great Lakes with coastal storm development likely. There still lots of uncertainty on precipitation type, but this is looking like a sizeable storm with a lot of precipitation. After two mild days it looks as though cold air will drain in ahead of precipitation moving in Friday afternoon. However, the latest models suggest a chance to a mix and or rain as the coastal low hugs the shoreline. The hill towns will likely end up with the highest amounts.

Brisk, seasonably chilly weather returns Sunday with a chance for some snow showers and flurries, then another system is possible early next week. Temperatures look to stay a bit below normal.

