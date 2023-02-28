People of all ages taking advantage of snow day conditions with sledding fun

With the winter weather on Tuesday, it was a beautiful day to enjoy the snow. However, in some cases, it wasn’t the best weather for sledding.
By Libby James, Ryan Trowbridge, Samantha O'Connor, Joe Chaisson and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter weather on Tuesday, it was a beautiful day to enjoy the snow. However, in some cases, it wasn’t the best weather for sledding.

Western Mass News stopped by to a local sledding spot to check out the conditions. We met seven-year-old Luna, who was excited for the first big snowstorm of the year and to finally try out her new snowpants, boots, and sled.

“Every Christmas, it doesn’t snow, so I’ve been waiting for it to snow,” Luna said.

However, even with the accumulation of snow, the texture was too thick for sledding, so it was a short ride for Luna.

Our Western Mass News crews spotted more kids sledding over in Chicopee, with a little more success, as well.

We caught up with Sarita and Agustin Tuvens after a day of sledding, who said that they have been patiently waiting for the snowfall.

“It’s a lot of snow, and we just have fun sliding down because we haven’t seen snow in like five months,” they said. “You see, having fun and family.”

