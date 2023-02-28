Residents hoping for quiet day as western Mass. prepares for Tuesday snowstorm

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After an unseasonably mild winter, measurable snow is on the way for much of the region.

With plowable snow expected to hit the region Tuesday, Western Mass News spoke with several locals who shared with us how they are prepping for the storm.

One Westfield man we caught up with told us that he was looking forward to a quiet snow day.

“Maybe tomorrow will be the first real snow day to stay home, so I think I am going to possibly stay home,” said Derek Witowski.

Others told us that they were hoping that this is will be the last glimpse of winter weather we see this season.

“I hope this is the last one,” said Danny Melchionne of Westfield. “You know, because I’m kinda over winter, I’m ready for the summer, nice weather in general.”

Both men we spoke with said that they are not doing anything special to prepare for the storm.

A winter storm advisory in Westfield will remain in effect until Tuesday.

