Resources stretched thin as hilltown DPWs work to clear roads

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several western Massachusetts communities are cleaning up after Tuesday’s snow storm, including in Hampshire County where some of the highest snow totals were recorded/.

In Middlefield, 7 inches of snow is nothing. It was not even the highest snowfall total this winter. That would be in early December when they got 15 inches in one storm.

Meanwhile in Huntington, they work with a small crew to clear the roads and ensure drivers have a safe commute.

“Not a heavy snow, kind of wet, but kind of a fluffy snow, so it was good plowing this morning,” Huntington Highway Superintendent Chip Dazelle told us. “We came in early this morning, got everything plowed off and sanded once. Of course, now you can see it’s picking up a little bit again.”

Dazelle is one of three full-time employees on staff. With the dirt roads, mud and ice this winter –

“It really eats the budget up fast, especially in the hilltowns,” he said. “We don’t have big budgets anyway.”

“Seasonal thing guys, up in Huntington, Mass,” added Michael Cullen.

He is no stranger to these conditions. Cullen told Western Mass News that after snow plowing for 2-3 hours and a slippery departure from his driveway, he was at the highway department prepping for more cleanup after work on Tuesday.

“55 gallon drum with rock salt and sand,” Cullen said. “When I get home today, I’m going to have my spreader and spread it right on the driveway.”

Dazelle’s been here all day, hoping to wrap up around 11 p.m. Tuesday and have a quick turnaround before he is back in the office at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“Hopefully, Mother Nature will stop shortly and we’ll get out a little bit early,” he said. “We’ve been in since 3 this morning.”

He told us that their small budget is drying up. He uses a combination of sand and salt to help melt the ice, tailored to the conditions.

“It’s business as usual,” Dazelle said. “If we see we need to go a little warmer than usual on the mix, we will add a little more salt in with it. If not, sand’s a lot cheaper.”

He added that he works to clear upwards of 70 miles of roadways.

“We still got all the intersections, downtown, the local dump, libraries,” he said.

Dazelle added that if you are out shoveling or snow blowing, put on a reflective vest or something visible. It is a big help for crews out on the roads to do their job safely.

