SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A speed restriction on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been put in place.

According to MassDOT, a 40 mile per hour speed limit from the New York border to mile-marker 63 in Palmer is in place with no tandems or special permit vehicles.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.