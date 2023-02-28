Springfield residents, DPW digging out from first significant snowstorm of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first significant snowfall in the Pioneer Valley kept Springfield’s Department of Public Works busy Monday into Tuesday.

The left side of the Springfield Department of Public Works building is where all of the magic happens to make sure the plows are on their routes and the roads are clear. With the city receiving its first snow of the year, DPW Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News it was all-hands-on-deck for the 12-plus hour operation.

“At five this morning, we started with a full-plow operation. Over 100 private contractors coming in, 20 or so of our own pieces, plus pickups as well,” Cignoli said.

Throughout the day, Cignoli and his team were able to keep track of their plows and other vehicles through a GPS system. The department was also able to keep an eye on things with more than 30 traffic cameras at the city’s busiest roads and intersections.

DPW crews did their best to clear and salt more than 800 streets in the 17 Springfield neighborhoods, with the completely plowed roads highlighted in red for the public to see.

“When we have an issue or complaint, being here, we will be getting calls from police, fire, ambulance that people need to know that cars can’t go down a particular street. We need to help with fire or we need to help with whatever,” Cignoli explained.

We’re told their first priority is always the main roads before taking on the small residential streets. Residents like Krystal Maldonado, who lives off of Connecticut Avenue, told us she appreciates the DPW’s work and spent the morning cleaning off her driveway.

“As long as I catch it before it turns to ice, I should be good...I usually don’t like the snow, but I promised my kids to take them sledding, so i’m excited for today,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado’s neighbor, Sheila Vannucci, said it felt great for her and her husband to do some shoveling and snowblowing.

“He takes care of my mom’s house four houses down...It’s great exercise. I actually was supposed to be going to get exercise this morning, so since I didn’t, I’m doing my exercise,” Vannucci added.

While the storm will end before midnight, Cignoli had this advice for those looking to go for a drive.

“If you’re anywhere near a plow, stay as clear as possible. If you see them on a street, that doesn’t mean that they’re going straight. They could be stopping. They could be having to weave in and out of parked cars, making a left and making a right,” Cignoli said.

After plowing is complete, the Springfield DPW will continue its general snow operation from the evening hours into Wednesday morning. Drivers are being advised to be careful on the roads.

