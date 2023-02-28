Overnight crashes, parking bans lead to busy night for local tow companies

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The most significant snowfall of the season so far in western Massachusetts meant tow trucks had a busy night clearing up accident scenes and enforcing parking bans.

Several inches of snow fell onto the ground across the area, which meant parking bans and car accidents across local roadways. Interstate Towing General Manager Stephen Gonneville told Western Mass News just how busy his crews were on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“Yeah, overnight was kind of dicey. We definitely had quite a few crashes. Our guys were pretty much running all night long doing some parking ban enforcement, some local towns, so some plows can get through,” Gonneville said.

While Gonneville said that the overnight was a busy night for him, it wasn’t as busy as others. He said the timing of the snowfall had a big impact on why he didn’t see as many crashes.

“Yeah, the timing actually helped out a lot. It only impacted the morning commute a little bit this morning. If it were earlier in the day into the evening commute, it would’ve been a whole different story,” Gonneville explained.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the costs you could face if you’re towed away from an accident or violated a parking ban. For example, if you violated the parking ban in downtown Springfield, near MGM Springfield, you would first be hit with a $50 fine for violating the parking ban. If you don’t move your car by the time the tow company hooks your car up, you’re also responsible for paying for the towing fees.

Gonneville told us at Interstate Towing, you’re first charged a hook-up fee of $108. If you’re being towed to their Chicopee location, which is just over seven-and-a-half miles away, you get the first five miles for free, but then there is a $3.60 fee per mile after the first five miles. On top of that, if they have to hold your car for 24 hours, you’re charged another $35 fee. Therefore, with the parking ban fine plus towing cost, you’re looking at a total of $202.36 cents in this case. The money collected in fines goes back to the city. Meanwhile, the remaining dollars all go back to the towing company.

in order to get your car back, Gonneville told us you need to go to the lot where your car was towed and verify you’re the owner by showing your license or a valid registration. In the meantime, Gonneville had one message for drivers in winter weather conditions.

“Slow down, move over, and let us do our job out there,” Gonneville said.

