Town by Town: Bruins PJ drive and Council on Aging

The Springfield City Library teamed up with the Boston Bruins Monday to participate in the 16th Annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons.

The PJ Drive’s goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of new pajamas.

Many of the pajamas donated go to local DCF offices in the area in which they were collected, benefitting local kids and teens.

DCF estimates that at any given time the agency is working with 50,000 babies, children, and teens.

The Boston Bruins PJ Drive runs now through March 15th.

Town by town also took us to Easthampton, where the Easthampton Council on Aging is closed due to the snow. However, they will also be closed until March 8th due to upgrades being done at the location on Union Street.

Most activities will be suspended until March 8th except for the following: foot care nurse, AARP tax preps, the veterans office, van rides as scheduled, and outreach by phone and home visits only.

For more information, just give the organization a call.

