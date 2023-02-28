Westfield Police respond to accident between car and supply truck on E. Main St.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield responded to East Main Street Monday evening for reports of a car accident in front of Applebee’s.
According to Westfield Police, the call came in just before 8:30 p.m.
Police said that the accident was between a car and supply truck. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.