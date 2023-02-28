Westfield Police respond to accident between car and supply truck on E. Main St.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield responded to East Main Street Monday evening for reports of a car accident in front of Applebee’s.

According to Westfield Police, the call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said that the accident was between a car and supply truck. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

