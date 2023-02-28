Westfield Police respond to accident between car and supply truck on E. Main St.

No injuries were reported.
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield responded to East Main Street Monday evening for reports of a car accident in front of Applebee’s.

According to Westfield Police, the call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said that the accident was between a car and supply truck. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowstorm tonight through Tuesday, then we are watching for another potential "big" storm...
Snow falling heavily overnight, leading to dangerous travel conditions
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Latest News

In downtown Greenfield, there is a lot of foot traffic and drivers on the roads getting ready...
Franklin County prepares for largest snowfall of the season
With plowable snow expected to hit the region Tuesday, Western Mass News spoke with several...
Residents hoping for quiet day as western Mass. prepares for Tuesday snowstorm
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
No injuries were reported.
Westfield Police respond to accident between car and supply truck on E. Main St.