Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck

Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug...
Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug paraphernalia, they said.(Slidell Police)
By FOX 8 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A woman was arrested and charged with selling meth from an ice cream truck in Louisiana, police said.

According to Slidell police, Tamisha Morin, 42, was arrested Monday for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant and traffic violations.

Morin owns and operates Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats truck, police said.

Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to...
Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.(Slidell Police Department)

Police said narcotics detectives noticed the blue ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights late Monday morning.

According to detectives, previous information led them to believe the owner was using and selling meth from the truck.

Police said they pulled the truck over and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Morin’s truck was impounded and she was transported to the Slidell City Jail.

Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.

Police said they do not believe any children were exposed to meth.

