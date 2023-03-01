2 companies selected to negotiate opening retail marijuana stores in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield may soon have its first recreational marijuana shops operating in town after being prohibited up until last summer.

“I originally proposed to the council to changing from prohibited to allowed to allow retail sales of marijuana in West Springfield back in early summer, late spring of 2022. They approved it back in July ‘22 and from there, we created an RTP, a request for proposals, to put out to any company that wants to apply to get one or two licenses,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

Two recreational cannabis retailers could soon be coming to the town of West Springfield. Reichelt told Western Mass News that he put together a five-person review committee to go through the proposals from cannabis businesses that applied for the town licenses and following a lengthy selection process, a decision was made.

“The two finalists are going to be Cannabis Connection out of Westfield and Fine Fettle out of Connecticut. Those were the tops two choices from the committee and they recommended those to me and I’m accepting their recommendations,” Reichelt added.

Western Mass News stopped by both of the proposed sites. Fine Fettle would be located at 175 Memorial Avenue and Cannabis Connection at 1102 Riverdale Street. Reichelt told us the process is still in the early stages before both proposed cannabis companies can open for business in West Springfield.

“The next step for us is now the city will negotiate host community agreements with both individuals,” Reichelt explained.

He told us he wants the community to see the economic benefit that these businesses will bring to the community.

“Massachusetts approved the retail sale of marijuana back in 2016. If you don’t want to buy it and you don’t want to partake in it, you don’t have to. That’s your choice just like if you don’t drink, you don’t have to go to a liquor store or go to a bar…I think saying no to businesses and being upset about increased taxes doesn’t go hand-in-hand and doesn’t make sense, so the future is difficult for what retail will be, so we want to make sure we allowing businesses to come here to West Springfield as long as we make them fit in with the community and mutually beneficial they’ll make money, we get tax revenue. Overall, it’s a good thing,” Reichelt said.

Cannabis Connection and Fine Fettle must also go through a formal application with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission before operations can begin in town. We reached out to both companies and have not yet received a response.

