3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were reported missing out of Enfield, police said on Wednesday.
The Enfield Police Department said it sought the public’s help to find 33-year-old Ashley Knight, 42-year-old Mark Spring and 33-year-old Shannon Wright.
Police said they were all missing from their home in Enfield.
Knight, Spring, and Wright were all last heard from about 3 weeks ago.
Police said their whereabouts were unknown. No other details were released.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.
