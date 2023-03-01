3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks

Ashley Knight, Mark Spring and Shannon Wright have been missing for about three weeks, according to Enfield police.(Enfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were reported missing out of Enfield, police said on Wednesday.

The Enfield Police Department said it sought the public’s help to find 33-year-old Ashley Knight, 42-year-old Mark Spring and 33-year-old Shannon Wright.

Police said they were all missing from their home in Enfield.

Knight, Spring, and Wright were all last heard from about 3 weeks ago.

Police said their whereabouts were unknown. No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.

