3 teens facing gun, drug charges following Springfield Police investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three teenagers are facing charges after Springfield Police officers reportedly seized two guns and several drugs on the 200 block of East Main Street in Chicopee last night.

Police said that over the past several months, they had been conducting an illegal gun investigation that involved a 15-year-old suspect.

On Tuesday, detectives were alerted that the suspect was reportedly in possesion of a gun in Chicopee and officers then executed a search warrant on two adjacent apartments.

During the search, investigators reported found a ghost gun, a loaded gun, two high-capacity magazines, ammunition, approximately 310 bags of heroin, and three-and-a-half grams of cocaine.

Criminal complaints will be filed for gun and drug charges against the 15-year-old suspect and two 13-years-olds who wer allegedly involved.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.