Cleanup efforts continue following Tuesday’s snowstorm

We spoke with one local man who told us that he was happy to finally see snow this winter, as long as it does not stick around too long.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With cleanup from Tuesday’s storm wrapping up, Western Mass News checked in to see how people spent the day dealing with the snow.

It was a familiar sight here in western Massachusetts; plow trucks were out and the region was under a blanket of white for the first time in a while. Up until Tuesday, it has been a mild winter.

Western Mass News spoke with people in Chicopee about how they spent the day, including Michael Piedra, who told us that when he was not shoveling, he stayed inside and out of the cold. The Chicopee resident said that the glimpse of a typical New England winter was a welcomed sight.

“Especially if this is the last for a while, it would kind of be a nice last hurrah for snow,” he told us.

With temperatures expected to drop throughout the rest of the night, Piedra shared with us what concerns him about snow storms like this one.

“I think more than anything, I worry about the pipes freezing or something like that,” he said. “But thankfully, besides that, I guess, thankfully, the plows and everything like that do a really great job keeping the roads nice and clear and salted and everything.”

As crews continue to clean up from Tuesday’s storm, a number of parking bans remain in effect throughout western Massachusetts. You can find the full list of parking bans in our area HERE.

