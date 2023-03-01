Home destroyed after house fire on Maple St. in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Southampton responded to Maple Street Tuesday night for reports of a house fire.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after 10 p.m. and saw that the structure was heavily damaged and still smoking profusely.

Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told us that the fire originated in the rafters and spread to the attic. He added that it was difficult to attack due to lack of water.

No injuries have been reported.

There has been no word on displacements at this time, however, the house was destroyed during the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed at this time.

