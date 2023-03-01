Crews respond to reported fire on South Street in Northampton

Several firefighters responded to a house fire on South Street in Northampton Tuesday night.(Northampton Fire Dept.)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several firefighters responded to a house fire on South Street in Northampton Tuesday night.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. and the first arriving units found smoke throughout the house, stemming from a possible chimney fire.

After further investigation, offcials said that the damper to the chimney was found to have malfunctioned and closed, which caused smoke to back up into the home.

Mutual aid was called in from Easthampton to assist on-scene.

