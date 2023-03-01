Getting Answers: Healey-Driscoll administration reveal 2024 budget proposal

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, the Healey-Driscoll administration released their first budget proposal after taking office in January.

This includes plans for spending revenue coming from the new millionaire’s tax approved by bay state voters in November.

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll detailed their budget plan for the next fiscal year.

It includes historic advancements in education, climate change, and transportation.

Governor Maura Healey is out with her administration’s first budget proposal. The $55.5 billion dollar fiscal 2024 budget includes funding for advancements in education, climate change, and transportation.

“We wanted to present a budget that would set Massachusetts up for success by lowering costs, growing our economy, and delivering on the promise of our people,” said Gov. Healey.

The budget detailed how revenue from the state’s new millionaire’s tax will be spent. Massachusetts voters approved the fair share tax through a ballot question in November. It went into effect on January 1 with funds focused on education and transportation.

First the money fully funds the Student Opportunity Act.

“The largest increase in K-12 education funding ever in our state’s history,” said Gov. Healey.

That includes:

-State-subsidized early education and care.

-Increasing childcare slots and putting the state on a path toward.

-Universal Pre-K, starting in gateway cities.

- The Mass Reconnect program: offering free college to adults 25 years or older

-A four-year tuition lock at UMass schools, and a four-year mandatory fee lock at other state universities.

UMass President Marty Meehan praised the proposal, saying quote:

“These transformational investments would expand access to our world-class education and enhance the impact of our statewide research enterprise.”

For transportation, the budget includes:

-Start-up funding for a program for low-income MBTA riders.

-Progress on key projects like the east-west rail.

-Electrification of the state’s bus fleet.

As for climate action:

-The budget dedicates 1 percent of the state’s overall operating budget to the executive office of energy and environmental affairs.

-And it triples the budget of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

This budget is only a recommendation, and the state senate and house will still develop their own budgets.

A final budget will be voted on this summer.

