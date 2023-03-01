Home destroyed after fire on Maple Street in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to a fire that destroyed a house in Southampton Tuesday night.

Firefighters in Southampton were seen putting out hot spots at the remains of a house on Maple Street Wednesday morning. Southampton Fire Chief John Workman called it a tragedy.

“It’s unfortunate when they have this much loss. Fire is a violent event,” Workman said.

Flames broke out shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters battled the cold and tried to put out the flames for several hours. Workman told us the two-alarm fire began in the rafters and quickly spread to the attic. While those inside were able to escape unharmed, he said battling the flames was challenging.

“We had nearly had the fire out at one point until we lost water supply. Water supply is so critical in fighting a fire…It’s in a non-hydrant area, so we had to set up tanker truck shuttles from various communities,” Workman added.

Mutual aid was called in from Pelham, Westhampton and several other towns and it took approximately 60,000 gallons of water to knock down the flames. Workman also told Western Mass News it was a little difficult getting up the narrow dirt road. One resident, who did not want to be shown on-camera, said a fire truck had an issue getting into the burnt home’s driveway.

“I could hear the driver accelerating and not going anywhere and it’s unfortunate because of the state of how Maple Street is right outside the driveway of this house. This family has lost everything because of the narrow pathway that was built in the three-foot ditches on either side,” the resident explained.

Workman acknowledged that rural communities, like Southampton, face the challenge of not having enough water supply and that changes could make a difference in case of future fires.

“Having money being put into infrastructure for fire suppression is paramount to prevent a fire and putting it out once it starts, so this is certainly an argument for getting water supply up here. I do know there is a fair amount of challenges to do that just because of the layout of this land,” Workman noted.

The family was able to take refuge with a relative just up the street.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

