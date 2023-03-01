Home destroyed after fire on Maple Street in Southampton

By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to a fire that destroyed a house in Southampton Tuesday night.

Firefighters in Southampton were seen putting out hot spots at the remains of a house on Maple Street Wednesday morning. Southampton Fire Chief John Workman called it a tragedy.

“It’s unfortunate when they have this much loss. Fire is a violent event,” Workman said.

Flames broke out shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters battled the cold and tried to put out the flames for several hours. Workman told us the two-alarm fire began in the rafters and quickly spread to the attic. While those inside were able to escape unharmed, he said battling the flames was challenging.

“We had nearly had the fire out at one point until we lost water supply. Water supply is so critical in fighting a fire…It’s in a non-hydrant area, so we had to set up tanker truck shuttles from various communities,” Workman added.

Mutual aid was called in from Pelham, Westhampton and several other towns and it took approximately 60,000 gallons of water to knock down the flames.  Workman also told Western Mass News it was a little difficult getting up the narrow dirt road. One resident, who did not want to be shown on-camera, said a fire truck had an issue getting into the burnt home’s driveway.

“I could hear the driver accelerating and not going anywhere and it’s unfortunate because of the state of how Maple Street is right outside the driveway of this house. This family has lost everything because of the narrow pathway that was built in the three-foot ditches on either side,” the resident explained.

Workman acknowledged that rural communities, like Southampton, face the challenge of not having enough water supply and that changes could make a difference in case of future fires.

“Having money being put into infrastructure for fire suppression is paramount to prevent a fire and putting it out once it starts, so this is certainly an argument for getting water supply up here. I do know there is a fair amount of challenges to do that just because of the layout of this land,” Workman noted.

The family was able to take refuge with a relative just up the street.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Mild today & tomorrow; winter storm likely to end the week
Photo of a JetBlue aircraft.
Evasive action: Pilot pulls up as another jet crosses runway
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays

Latest News

The Springfield Thunderbirds recently lost one of their biggest supporters, Robbie Everson.
Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Mild today & tomorrow; winter storm likely to end the week
Three teenagers are facing charges after Springfield Police officers reportedly seized two guns...
3 teens facing gun, drug charges following Springfield Police investigation
Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks