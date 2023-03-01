John Boyle O’Reilly Club offering free Irish step dancing lessons to Colleens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield offered Irish step dancing lessons Tuesday evening ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event was free to any current and past Colleen with their sash and $5.00 for the general public.

Dancers were taught the basics, such as 3′s and 7′s, and taught a number of dances, including Gay Gordon, Siege of Ennis, Walls of Limerick, and Highland Fling.

Founded in 1880, the members of the John Boyle O’Reilly Club are dedicated Irish and Irish-Americans whose goal is to preserve and promote Irish heritage. Through their motto of culture, family and tradition, they strive to carry the club forward for future generations without forgetting the past.

