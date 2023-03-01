Missing Hopkinton teen found dead in Milford woods

MILFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state in Milford, the search for a missing teen has ended after he was found dead in the woods.

Daniel Cambrouelis- Haskins was last scene pushing a bicycle with a flat tire along the bike trail in Milford.

He was reported missing by his mother on Monday night after he let her know his phone was dying.

The Worcester County DA’s Office confirmed the 19-year-old was found dead in the wooded area off that bike trail.

Local and State Police are now investigating the cause of death.

