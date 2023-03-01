Missing Hopkinton teen found dead in Milford woods

Hopkinton teen found dead on Milford bike trail
Hopkinton teen found dead on Milford bike trail(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state in Milford, the search for a missing teen has ended after he was found dead in the woods.

Daniel Cambrouelis- Haskins was last scene pushing a bicycle with a flat tire along the bike trail in Milford.

He was reported missing by his mother on Monday night after he let her know his phone was dying.

The Worcester County DA’s Office confirmed the 19-year-old was found dead in the wooded area off that bike trail.

Local and State Police are now investigating the cause of death.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Icy start, milder mid-week; another potential storm to end the week
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Photo of a JetBlue aircraft.
Evasive action: Pilot pulls up as another jet crosses runway
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays

Latest News

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Icy start, milder mid-week; another potential storm to end the week
The event was free to any current and past Colleen with their sash and $5.00 for the general...
John Boyle O’Reilly Club offering free Irish step dancing lessons to Colleens
House fire on Maple Street in Southampton 022823
Home destroyed after house fire on Maple St. in Southampton
We spoke with one local man who told us that he was happy to finally see snow this winter, as...
Cleanup efforts continue following Tuesday’s snowstorm