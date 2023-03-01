Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cowabunga, dudes! The city of Northampton is bringing a project to life that will celebrate a world-famous comic series with roots in western Massachusetts.

After eating some pizza and skateboarding around downtown, soon you’ll be able to check out a special art project that celebrates the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“I’ve been watching them since I was a kid and my children, all three boys I have, are also huge fans of the Ninja Turtles,” said Clinton Racine of Granby

“If it helps the city, that would be great and the Ninja Turtles were here,” added Alexander Ayala of Northampton.

You’re likely familiar with four crime-fighting Ninja Turtles. Soon, they’ll return to Northampton where the world-famous comic book series was created 40 years ago by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. There’s already a mural downtown that displays the characters and plenty of memorabilia, including lunchboxes and action figures at Newbury Comics.

“We get people coming in here and being like ‘Oh, this is where the turtles are from’…It’s sort of Northampton’s big comic legacy,” said Jon Melhorn, assistant manager at Newbury Comics.

Now, $20,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to paint four manhole covers on Main Street as a tribute to the turtles, which is where they live in the comic universe.

“This is an arts city and I think we need to promote art as much as possible,” said Clinton Racine of Granby.

On February 16, Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra allocated $4 million of the $22 million that the city received in ARPA funds, with a portion to help invigorate downtown arts in the city. In a statement made to Western Mass News, Sciarra said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Northampton arts community…The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle project is a huge win for Northampton. It continues our tradition of supporting local artists, taps into a multi-billion dollar industry to help attract visitors to the city and promote economic development, and fosters a sense of community locally by connecting our residents to a fun part of Northampton history.”

Locals seem to be on board.

“I think they’ve had a tremendous, tremendous problem with bringing people into downtown and it shows in the businesses, so anything that’s helping that process is great,” said Ted Schiff of Hadley.

“I don’t know who’s painting them, but if it’s a local artist, I love supporting local artists,” said Amherst College student Charlotte Domittner.

There is some serious pushback against the plan, including from the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. Spokesperson Paul Craney said, in a statement, “While it may not be a crime for a city to completely waste taxpayer dollars on frivolous expenses, it reminds the public how wasteful our elected leaders are with our taxpayer money.”

