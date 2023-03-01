Police locate loaded gun, cocaine during Northampton traffic stop

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested two men Monday night after a routine vehicle stop on King Street.

The 23-year-old male driver and the 53-year-old male passenger were both from Springfield.

Officers located a loaded gun with ammunition, more than 90 grams of suspected cocaine, over 250 bags of suspected heroin, over $2,700 in cash, 2 scales, 8 cell phones, a rifle sight, and ballistic body armor.

Both men face a slew of gun and drug-related charges.

