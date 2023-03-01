Six Flags New England announces new ‘Dino Off Road Adventure’ attraction

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new attraction will soon be roaring into Six Flags New England in Agawam.

Park officials said Wednesday that ‘Dino Off Road Adventure’ will be a first-of-its-kind attraction which will take guests on an off-road adventure and bring them, in a safari style vehicle, face-to-face with life-size dinosaurs including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dilophosauras, Maiasaura, and Pachycephalosaur. Some of them will feature life-like sound and animatronic movement with realistic head, eye, tail, and body movement.

The attraction will also include as thematic elements, state-of-the-art sound, interactive adventure guides, and more.

“Our guests will experience an adventure of prehistoric proportion as they step back in time and come face to face with life-size dinosaurs with larger than life effects and sound. Our Team is committed to creating exceptional experiences and the 2023 season promises to deliver for dinosaur lovers of all ages,” said Six Flags New England President Pete Carmichael in a statement.

Six Flags New England spokesperson Jen McGrath said that the ride will be located in the park’s Kidzopolis area and will replace Wild Wheelz, which is being retired.

‘Dino Off Road Adventure’ is scheduled to open to the public during Memorial Day weekend. Passholders will have access to the ride prior to opening to the public on May 26.

Six Flags will open for the season on weekends starting on Friday, April 7. The park will also be open weekdays during Masacshusetts April school vacation week. You can CLICK HERE for more on the park’s upcoming season schedule.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.