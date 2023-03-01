Threat made to R. C. Mahar Regional School in Orange found to be noncredible

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The R. C. Mahar Regional School in Orange announced Tuesday that they were notified about social media threat that was intended to take place on Wednesday.

According to a letter by the school’s principal, Scott. A. Hamlin, a student became aware of the threat Tuesday afternoon and reported it to their guardian who then notified police.

Officials said that the Orange Police Department conducted an investigation, later determining that the threat was not credible. Principal Hamlin added that the school will also conduct their own investigation and the incident will be addressed in accordance to school policy and procedures.

Since the threat was deemed noncredible, school will go on as planned Wednesday, March 1st.

