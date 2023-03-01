Threat made to R. C. Mahar Regional School in Orange found to be noncredible

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The R. C. Mahar Regional School in Orange announced Tuesday that they were notified about social media threat that was intended to take place on Wednesday.

According to a letter by the school’s principal, Scott. A. Hamlin, a student became aware of the threat Tuesday afternoon and reported it to their guardian who then notified police.

Officials said that the Orange Police Department conducted an investigation, later determining that the threat was not credible. Principal Hamlin added that the school will also conduct their own investigation and the incident will be addressed in accordance to school policy and procedures.

Since the threat was deemed noncredible, school will go on as planned Wednesday, March 1st.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some early sun will give way to more clouds Wednesday and a warm front brings a spot shower...
Our Winter Storm moves out, but eyes are on another potential storm to end the week
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Easthampton.
Town by Town: Bruins PJ drive and Council on Aging
With the winter weather on Tuesday, it was a beautiful day to enjoy the snow. However, in some...
People of all ages taking advantage of snow day conditions with sledding fun
With temperatures expected to rise in the coming days, homeowners could face the melting snow...
Homeowners face flooding as melting snow seeps into basements
Shoveling may be the worst part about snowstorms like this one, but if you do not clear off the...
Getting Answers: what fines you could face if you don’t shovel your sidewalk