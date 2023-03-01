Town by Town: ‘Adopt-A-Class’ program, Irish flag raising, local business launches fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Holyoke, and West Springfield.

On Wednesday, as part of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Adopt-a-Class program, D.A. Gulluni addressed Bellamy’s 8th grade class.

The program has also adopted 3 other schools including Stem Middle Academy, rise prep, and Kiley Middle School, all of which are in Springfield.

The Adopt-A-Class program is meant to help support 8th graders as they get ready to transition into high school by stressing the importance of good citizenship.

The program was back at Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee.

An Irish flag raising was held by local Hibernians to honor Irish American Heritage Month in Holyoke.

Mayor Joshua Garcia along with St. Patrick’s Parade Committee members and award recipients joined the public to celebrate.

The ceremony took place at Holyoke City Hall.

A local, family-owned business launched a fundraiser to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital in West Springfield.

For 35 years Lifttruck has been serving the Massachusetts community and beyond and has decided to give back.

Lifttruck will donate 10 percent of rental sales to Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The fundraiser kicked off in February and will continue through the month of March.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.