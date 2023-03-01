Tracking a Winter Storm for Friday Night into Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A mainly overcast day on Wednesday, but milder, allowing for decent melting across Western Mass from the snow earlier in the week. There are some snow and rain showers moving across the area this afternoon, however with drier air in place, most of it is evaporating before reaching the ground. Heading into the evening, we will remain overcast. Then a brief disturbance overnight, we will see wet weather move through beginning anytime between 2a-4a. Could start off briefly as a wintry mix in the valley before turning all rain. Hill towns could hang onto the wintry mix longer early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be borderline freezing, so there could be some icy spots possible on untreated surfaces for the morning commute. During the overnight and early tomorrow morning, rain could be moderate to heavy at times. With that said, the national weather service has put out a winter weather advisory going into effect at midnight, through 9am Thursday, for Berkshire County, and the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. 0.05″ to 0.10″ of ice accumulation is possible for the higher elevations overnight tonight, nothing for the valley.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy for the beginning half of the day, then we could some holes in the overcast, bringing some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40′s.

We are watching a storm for Friday night into Saturday which looks to start off as snow, then turn to a wintry mix overnight, lasting through the day on Saturday. Low pressure in the West will move across the country of the next several days, passing to our Northwest, and a coastal low will develop offshore, a similar set up to what we saw earlier in the week. Right now, models are starting to agree a little bit more, that we will likely start off as snow. Then where they differ slightly, is the track of the coastal low. That would influence our precipitation type going through overnight Friday and through the day Saturday. Right now, it’s looking like some mixing could work in, but the snowfall may hold strong. Right now, it’s too early to pinpoint snowfall totals for this event. The higher elevations will likely remain all snow, with plowable snow most likely north of route 2. In the valley, snow with some rain mixing in possible. Wet weather should taper off by the end of the day Saturday, but we will narrow down the timing as we draw closer.

After that, we look to have a quiet weather week with temps near normal and breezy conditions for most of next week. Wednesday does mark the start to meteorological spring, and our average high at the start of March is around 41 degrees. Next week we will hover near or just slightly below normal.

