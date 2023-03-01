We’re Hiring Wednesday: Pelican Products

Pelican Products in South Deerfield has job openings in the following positions:

Machine Operators – All Shifts

Performs a variety of repetitive duties to set up and operate rotational molding machines to produce various sizes of plastic containers and custom products. Performs a variety of secondary operations to roto-molded products as required.

Injection Mold Technician - 2nd Shift

Performs set up and operation of microprocessor-based injection molding machinery and equipment; inventories raw materials; and other duties necessary to ensure quality injection molded case products.

Machinist - 2nd Shift

Performs machining operations including: programming and operation of CNC milling machines or the manual set-up and operation of any machine tools and other similar duties to produce components and container support structure.

Assemblers: Roto Department - All Shifts

Perform a variety of operations to assemble and finish various types and sizes of plastic containers and other items.

Maintenance Mechanic - Third Shift

This position performs a wide variety of complex maintenance duties to repair and maintain equipment and Facilities using multiple skills generally applicable to manufacturing maintenance and building trades.

For more information on these jobs and many more, including management positions, please visit their Careers page

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.