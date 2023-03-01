Winner claims $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize sold in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The multi-million dollar prize from a winning Mass. Lottery ticket sold in Belchertown has been claimed.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the Skylark Group Trust of Wellesley claimed the $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize, which was for the drawing on January 24, on Wedneday. He added that the advertised jackpot was an estimated $31 million, but it grew to $33 million after “actual sales from all participating lotteries were calculated.”

The trust chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $17,441,861 before taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at Stop and Shop on George Hannum Street in Belchertown. Stop and Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

