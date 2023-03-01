Winner claims $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize sold in Belchertown

Trustee David Lipshutz claimed the Mega Millions prize on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust.
Trustee David Lipshutz claimed the Mega Millions prize on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The multi-million dollar prize from a winning Mass. Lottery ticket sold in Belchertown has been claimed.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the Skylark Group Trust of Wellesley claimed the $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize, which was for the drawing on January 24, on Wedneday. He added that the advertised jackpot was an estimated $31 million, but it grew to $33 million after “actual sales from all participating lotteries were calculated.”

The trust chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $17,441,861 before taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at Stop and Shop on George Hannum Street in Belchertown. Stop and Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

