1 suspect arrested, large-capacity gun seized in Springfield

Springfield Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect for allegedly possesing a large-capacity firearm illegally.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect for allegedly possesing a large-capacity firearm illegally.

On Wednesday, detectives received information that Jaiden Langford-Andrews of Springfield was possession of a gun. While conducting surveillance, they saw Langford-Andrews arrive back to his Layzon Brothers Road apartment and park outside.

Investigators searched his car and found a gun, that had been reported stolen out of South Carolina, loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Langford-Andrews was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way, receiving stolen property less than $1,200, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

