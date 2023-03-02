Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s Ohio home, police say

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.(North College Hill PD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy they say was taken early Thursday by Lucy Bullock, the North College Hill Police Department says.

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Bullock, who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.

Brandon was wearing black clothes when police say he was taken.

Police say the 2-year-old was dropped off Thursday morning by his mother at a babysitter’s home on Sterling Avenue in Cincinnati.

His great-aunt, who says she was watching him, said Brandon was sleeping in bed. The great-aunt said she got up to go to the bathroom, and when she got back, the toddler and her vehicle were gone.

Bullock is a friend of the great-aunt and had been staying at her Sterling Avenue home, the great-aunt said.

“If I hadn’t let [Lucy] stay here, he would still be here,” the great-aunt said.

The two were seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera leaving the residence.

Bullock is described as 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, with brown and brown eyes.

Police said they think Brandon could be in danger.

Call North College Hill Police at 513-521-7171 or 911 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Bullock and Brandon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

